Ghana: KGL Foundation Supports Juvenile Football

8 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

KGL Foundation, a subsidiary of the KGL Group, has expressed its desire and commitment towards the improvement of juvenile football in the country again.

To this end, the foundation has signed a five-year sponsorship deal worth $1million with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop juvenile football across the country.

The move was in fulfillment of KGL Group's commitment towards sports development.

It was also in response to President Akufo-Addo's call on corporate institutions to support the efforts of the Sports Ministry and GFA.

Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, Mr. Elliot Dadey, said during the ceremony that KGL Foundation remains passionate about improving the quality of lives through appropriate and sustainable corporate social responsibility interventions.

The GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku said the partnership would see his outfit have an early cash injection of $150,000, 100 sets of jerseys, 100 sets of soccer bibs, and many more pushed into juvenile football for the next five years.

"The KGL Group has shown enormous support for football in the country, from their support for the Black Stars and now to Juvenile football, we believe that with this capital injection, we will be able to produce more AbediPeles, Tony Yeboahs, the Ayews, and Michael Essiens to take over from the present generation."

He stated that the dream of hosting regional U-17 leagues and the national inter-club U-17 champions league, formally known as colts festival, has been cemented with this partnership.

