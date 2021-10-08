Ghana: Melcom Care Foundation Supports Anloga, Keta Hospitals

Keta — Melcom Care Foundation, a subsidiary of Melcom Group of Companies, on Wednesday presented a quantity of health supplies to the Anloga clinic and Keta Government Hospital in the Volta region.

The items presented to the two health facilities included quantities of bed sheets, pillows and pillow cases.

The Director of Communications, Melcom Group, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo said the donation formed part of Melcom's policy to give back to society to ensure that the citizenry had better healthcare.

He said the gesture was in response to requests for support made by the International Peace Ambassador and President of Project Volta, TogbuiGoba-TengeSeddoh.

The Director of Communications said being a socially responsible corporate organisation, his outfit believed in affecting the lives of the vulnerable in society positively, hence the donation to the two health facilities.

"The request was delivered with photographic evidence to show the neglected state of bedding facilities at the two health institutions. Melcom management was shocked to see the deplorable state of the super structure and immediately gave the go ahead for the request to be met fully," he stated.

Mr Avenorgbo assured that Melcom would continue to extend its support and assistant to the less-privileged communities.

"I can assure you that, Melcom as a good corporate citizen, will continue to deliver services which will meet the needs of the discerning Ghanaians and all other residents," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Avenorgbo said in view of that, Melcom was adding onto the services they provided and were also increasing the number of shops with the view to cut down on travel time for all customers who wanted to experience the Melcom Shopping discount environment.

"We have therefore, started operating community-based quick shopping access points designated as Melcom Mini, the first of which has opened at Evita building at East Legion, Accra. There will be another store at Adjiringanor, Accra soon.

"Also coming upstream is the World's Best Pizza at Pizza Hut close to you under the management of a Melcom Group Subsidiary," he stated.

Mr Avenorgbo commended health practitioners for their sacrifices during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and urged them to do more to save lives.

The Head of Administration, Keta Government Hospital receiving the items on behalf of management of the two health facilities expressed gratitude to Melcom care foundation for the gesture, adding that it has come at the right time.

He promised to put the items to good use to enhance the hospital's service delivery.

The Paramount Chief of Anlo Traditional Area, Torgbui Sri III commended Melcom for reaching out to the society and honouring their request.

He appealed to management of Melcom Group, to establish Melcom shop in the community to help the residents to have access to and enjoy the quality products offered by the company.