Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Appointed Denmark Coach

FORMER Zimbabwe national team cricketer Keith Dabengwa has been appointed head coach of the Denmark national cricket team.

Dabengwa was roped in to replace British coach Ruan Louw, with effect from October 1. The Denmark Cricket Association said in a statement that Dabengwa has since begun his duties in preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

He is also working with former South Africa fast bowler Alfonso Thomas ahead of the upcoming assignments and is getting video assistance from South Africa legend and former India coach, Gary Kirsten.

"Kieth is already started now, and together with Frederik Klokker, the final preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which will be played in Desert Springs in Spain, are in full swing," said the Danish association in a statement.

"Alfonso has a lot of relevant competencies and he looks forward to being involved in our efforts to deliver a positive result in Spain.

"We also have interesting support from Gary Kirsten. Gary and Keith are conducting a series of video sessions to inspire us in the final face before leaving for Spain. The team leaves on October 13 and returns on October 22. More info about the team and the tournament will follow soon."

Dabengwa played three tests and 37 ODIs for Zimbabwe. He made his first class debut in 2000, taking five wickets for 76. In 2005 he scored 161 against Midlands Province and went on to represent Zimbabwe against New Zealand and India.

In 2007 he took his career best innings figures of 7 for 1, while playing in the Logan Cup. He also played club cricket in England.