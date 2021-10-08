Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Caps 350 Hit Graduates

President Mnangagwa has today capped 350 graduates at Harare Institute of Technology in different disciplines at a colourful ceremony held this morning.

The 350 were conferred with degrees both physically and virtually in line with the desire to contain Covid-19 infections.

President Mnangagwa, who is also Chancellor of State Universities capped the 350 who were constituted by undergraduate, postgraduate diploma and Master of Technology in Strategy students.

Those conferred were from the School of Engineering and Technology, Industrial Sciences and Technology, Information Science and Technology and Business and Management Sciences.

In his keynote address, HIT vice chancellor, Dr Quinton Kanhukamwe said the institution has been positioning itself as an innovative national and global powerhouse in science and technology, bridging the widening gap between the rich and industrialising nations.

"We have seized the major strategic opportunity offered by your administration for institutions of higher education, and universities in particular to be catalysts of Zimbabwe's modernisation and industrialisation agenda, thus collectively working for the full realisation of national development aspirations," said Dr Kanhukamwe.