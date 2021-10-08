Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Set for Abu Dhabi T10 Gig

TOP Zimbabwean cricket bowler Blessing Muzarabani is set for another big cricket gig this year after he was snapped up by Northern Kings for their 2021 Abhu Dhabi T10 title defence.

Muzarabani, who recently won the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans, was unveiled by the two-time Abu Dhabi T10 champions.

He will play alongside the likes of England international Moen Ali, Imran Tahir of South Africa, Sri Lankan batsman Upul Tharanga, and the West Indies duo of Chris Jordan and Rovman Powell.

The tournament kicks off on November 19 and ends on December 4.

Each of the franchises have packed their sides with the most dependable and destructive international cricketers to get ready for the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said, "We've got a world-class group of players being selected in the Abu Dhabi T10 Players Draft.

"We've got players like Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle and Liam Livingstone among others. I am really excited about Season 5 of the Abu Dhabi T10. It's certainly going to be a fantastic tournament, starting 19 November 2021."