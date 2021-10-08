Zimbabwe: MPs in Empowerment Drive

Zanu PF Members of Parliament in Mazowe district have availed various projects to support women and small to medium enterprises to assist them through their recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 3 000 women recently received road runner chicks for free to bolster poultry projects with Mazowe North Legislator Cde Campion Mugweni saying the move is a bid to improve the livelihoods of women in rural areas who are bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented several challenges for everyone. For women, this has been one of the most difficult times to secure food for the families. As a long term measure, we have availed this poultry project in which we are a targeting every household to benefit.

"We have managed to at least distribute chicks to more than 1 500 women in my rural part of the constituency which include areas like Chigwida, Rwere, Madombwe, Bare, Jingamvura and Chinehasha.

"Besides being a measure to curtail the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is also to fulfil our electoral promises in line with Vision 2030," said Cde Mugweni.

He added that he had also availed a stimulus loan package at a zero interest rate to at least 350 vendors who lost their business as a result of the Covid-19-induced lockdowns with the first batch of vendors receiving cash next week.

"We have also set aside a stimulus loan package targeting vendors in my urban part of the constituency which is Mvurwi. The first batch of 50 vendors will get their loans on Monday which are being availed at a zero interest rate," he said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central Cde Sydney Chidamba said he has also embraced the road runner projects and subsidised 50 percent of his constituency to benefit.

"In Mazowe Central, we have subsidised 50 000 road runner chicks for people in Nzvimbo, Kanhukamwe, Musarara, Kakora, Bellrock, Howard and Gweshe.

"We believe these projects will keep women busy and if they grow, will impact on the welfare of our community," said Cde Chidamba.

A beneficiary, Mrs Silvia Chari said she was happy as such programmes uplift women and restore a sense of confidence in the ruling party.

"These projects are good for women and help cement support for our party. Our party is targeting to mobilise five million votes for our President Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections, and this a good foundation for that," said Mrs Chari.