Zimbabwe: Billboard Ruling Set for October 27

Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera will on October 27 deliver ruling in the application for exception filed by two Harare man who allegedly erected an illegal billboard in Borrowdale, Harare.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen are facing criminal nuisance charges.

The ruling, which was scheduled to be delivered today failed after the pair's lawyer Mr Tendai Biti filed new submissions on the exception, a move which the State described as a tactic to delay proceedings.

Mr Biti last week requested for the second time State papers and further particulars which he had requested in the previous seating but failed to collect them.

However, prosecutor Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura told the court that Mr Biti has made an application for exception of the charges which cannot be made without State papers.

She said it was not making sense for the defence to request for further particulars and State papers when they already made an application for exception; meaning they knew the charges they are facing.

Russel and Strathen were recently issued with a warrant of arrest for defaulting court proceedings.