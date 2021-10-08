Zimbabwe: Jari Out to Improve Personal Best Time

8 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Long — DISTANCE runner Munyaradzi Jari is aiming to improve his personal best time when he competes in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on October 17 in South Africa.

After the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics, Jari is scheduled to return onto the road for the marathon expected to feature athletes from across the globe.

Some of the athletes will be out chasing qualifying times for next year's World Athletics Championships to be staged in the United States.

"I am expecting to leave this coming Wednesday for South Africa. We had prepared for a camp in South Africa, unfortunately things did not go as planned due to some Covid-19 rules in South Africa. So I have been training here.

"My aim is just to run my personal best. If I run 2.11.30, the qualifying time (for the World Championships) I will be happy," said Jari.

His personal best time is 2 hours 12 minutes 26 seconds.

Despite failing to travel to South Africa for a training camp, Jari believes he has done his best to prepare for the marathon.

"Of course the camp would have helped in terms of assistance with the training programme but I think I am managing and sometimes I train with the other guys from work.

"It's now close to five months since my last race, so I have recovered. I am just hoping everything works out for the best," said Jari.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X