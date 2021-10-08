South Africa: SA Administers 212,162 Covid-19 Jabs

South Africa has administered over 200 000 COVID-19 jabs for two days in a row, which pushes the total number of distributed vaccines to 18 735 127.

According to the Department of Health, 212 162 jabs were given on Thursday, compared with the previous day's total of 212 790.

The dashboard also shows that 33.43% of the adult population have had at least one dose of the vaccine since the start of the rollout programme.

Meanwhile, 9 686 443 eligible citizens have now been fully vaccinated, of which 152 676 received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), reported 989 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 909 757.

The majority of new infections were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (194), followed by Western Cape (186), Gauteng (156), Eastern Cape (130), Free State (107) and Northern Cape (97).

"This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate," the institute said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

Meanwhile, a further 123 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 88 104 to date.

In addition, the number of hospital admissions increased to 113 in the past 24 hours.

The NICD has urged citizens to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

In addition, the institute is pleading with people to wear their masks, gather in ventilated spaces, avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep a social distance of one meter or more, and wash hands regularly to help to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Globally, as of 7 October 2021, there have been 236 132 082 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 822 472 deaths and over six billion administered vaccines reported to the World Health Organisation.