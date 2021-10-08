Ghana: OLA Students Donate Gh¢7,800 Items to School

Ho — HOURS after finishing their final West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper, the 2020/21 Students' Representative Council (SRC) of OLA Senior High School, Ho on Wednesday donated 40 chairs, eight double-room canopy cloths and a projector at a total cost of GHS7, 800 to the school.

In all, 909 final students out of the registered 907 sat for the examinations.

The items were procured with the SCR's project levies and voluntary contributions from students.

Presenting them, the outgoing school prefect, Miss Adwoa Welhermina Dah, said the gesture was a token contribution by the 2020-21 SRC towards teaching and learning in the school.

She thanked the school authorities for their tolerance in imparting knowledge and discipline in them over the years they spent on the campus, and urged the junior students to study diligently towards a bright future.

The Headmistress Madam Regina Coffie, who received the items thanked the SRC for the donation and appealed to past OLA students to continue to support the school in various ways to raise the flag of OLA Ho to greater heights.

The donation coincided with the induction of the passing-out students into the Past OLA Girls Association (POGA).

The headmistress who performed the ceremony, said that POGA was founded to complement the efforts by the government by providing vital infrastructure and other amenities to enhance teaching and learning in the school and also seek the welfare of the members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said that some projects initiated and completed in by association in recent time included the refurbishment of the science and computer laboratories.

The headmistress also acknowledged the provision of chairs by POGA members to their alma mater and the sponsoring of the annual Speech and Prize Anniversary as well the National Science and Mathematics Quiz Competition among the various forms of support from the association.

"Meanwhile, POGA also undertook so many initiatives and development projects and awarded scholarships to needy but brilliant students of the institution," Madam Coffie added.

She entreated the new POGA members to endeavour to excel in whatever good undertaking they found themselves in.

"I strongly believe that this noble institution has shaped you into ladies of substance who are ready to add value to society," said the headmistress.