Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appeals to Aburihene to Help Resolve Chieftaincy Disputes

Aburi — President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Aburihene, Nana Otubour Gyan Kwasi II, to help resolve the lingering chieftaincy disputes in the Okuapeman Traditional Area.

"One of my greatest heart desires is that the chieftaincy disputes in Okuapeman will end. This is my hometown and my greatest appeal is that we solve this. However in my view, I think much will depend on the Aburihene to solve this chieftaincy issue," he said.

President made this passionate appeal to the Aburihene, Nana Otubour Gyan Kwasi II and the Okuapemhene, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III when he paid courtesy call on each of them during his three-day tour of the region.

He stated that the several chieftaincy issues in the country were hampering the peaceful coexistence of communities in which it was found, coupling with the associated violence that erupted as a result of the disputes.

The President stated it was necessary to solve them and mentioned that of the Ga, Dagbon Traditional Areas as those that had been successfully solved.

He expressed the hope that others, including that of Okuapeman, Akyem Kotoku would be solved to bring peace to their areas.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that he would be glad if all chieftaincy issues would be solved before the end of his tenure "so that as a grandson of a chief I would be instrumental in solving all these issues."

He said for Okuapeman, the Aburihene who is the acting President of Okuapeman Traditional Council was very instrumental in solving the issues to bring peace into the area.

"When there is unity we can all serve the Okuapemhene then together we can celebrate the Odwira," he said, adding that chieftaincy institutions needed to be strengthened to ensure development in their areas.

At the Okuapemhene's palace, Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, at Akropong, he expressed appreciation to the President for his visit.

He stated that his good thoughts were appreciated; adding that the area had benefited from several projects and believed that Ghanaians had also benefited a lot from his government.

He stated there was the need to support him to do more for the benefit of the whole country.

The Akuapem Traditional Area has been hit with chieftaincy dispute characterising the installation of a new Okuapemhene, following the death of their late chief Oseadeyo Addo Dankwa five years ago.

The President later commissioned the Okere District Assembly Complex.