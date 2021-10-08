Zimbabwe/Ghana: 4,000 Fans to Watch Ghana, Zimbabwe Qualifier

8 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have approved Ghana's request to admit spectators for tomorrow's Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

This has come as a gratifying news for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which made the request for fans to attend the game.

CAF approved 4,000 spectators for the match - an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which approved for last month's opener against Ethiopia.

By this directive, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Emunah will together with all the relevant stakeholders i.e., Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Security Agencies and the COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Christine Baah ensure strict adherence of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols," an FA statement said.

The GFA has, therefore, advised Ghanaians to obey all the protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

The Group G encounter between Ghana and Zimbabwe will kick off at 4pm.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X