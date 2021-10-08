South Africa: Load Shedding Expected to Resume On Friday Night

8 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom is expected to resume stage two load shedding on Friday night until the early hours of Saturday morning.

This after the power utility implemented load shedding on Thursday evening after breakdowns in generating units at its power stations which put the power system under severe pressure.

According to the power utility, load shedding will start at 9 pm.

The delays in returning the generating units to service contributed to the depletion of Eskom's energy reserves.

"Emergency reserves have been depleted faster than expected due to further breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations. Delays in returning generating units at Tutuka, Grootvlei and Kendal have also contributed to the depletion of emergency reserves," it said.

The depletion of energy reserves coupled with the breakdowns may lead to further load shedding over the weekend.

"While Eskom expects a number of generating units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we urge the public to reduce the usage and continue using electricity sparingly to assist avoiding load shedding.

"Should the emergency generation reserves not recover sufficiently, it may be necessary to continue load shedding during the day and over the weekend," Eskom said.

