South Africa: Deputy Minister Fikile Majola and Gauteng MEC Parks Tau Assess Progress in the Construction of the Tswane Automotive Sez, 12 Oct

press release

Deputy Minister Majola and Gauteng MEC Parks Tau to assess progress in the construction of the Tswane Automotive SEZ

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Fikile Majola, and the Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Mr Parks Tau, will evaluate progress in the construction of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) on Tuesday, 12 October 2021.

This project was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019. As a direct result of the President's investment drive, it unlocked a R15.8 billion investment injection into South Africa from Ford Motor Company, with a further R4.3bn investment from automotive components suppliers located in the SEZ.

The zone is currently under construction and will house a number of component manufacturers and logistics providers that will supply parts and services to Ford Motors Company Southern Africa (FMCSA). Overall, the project is expected to lead to the creation of more than 2088 jobs.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Time: 09:00 - 13:30

Venue: Ford Motor Company, Silverton

Please confirm your attendance with Phumzile Kotane on pkotane@thedtic.gov.za or 063 114 3704.