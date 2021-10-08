South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Hosts Webinar On Challenges Facing Adolescent Girls and Young Women, 11 October

press release

Webinar focusing on the challenges facing adolescent girls and young women and how to mobilise collective action to make a difference - Monday, 11 October, 14h00- 15:30

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) supported by the Government of Canada, in partnership with the British Council and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), are hosting a webinar on International Day of the Girl Child (11 October 2021) to call for increased investment in the health and education of the girl child to address her vulnerabilities and challenges.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted years of progress made towards gender equality. The benefits of investing in the health and education of the girl child are far-reaching, including, delayed marriage and childbirth, fewer maternal and infant deaths, lower fertility rates, lower risk of HIV infection, and increased economic and political participation.

The British Council, a global network focused on building connections, understanding amongst societies in the UK and Africa through arts, culture and education, will focus attention on the importance of promoting girls' education for inclusion and empowerment. The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and learning disruptions had devastating outcomes on girls. According to the five recent countries surveyed in the Connecting Classrooms for Global Learning (CCGL) Education Resilience research, teachers and school leaders highlighted an increase in incidents of abuse and exploitation, both within and outside the home. The British Council argues that girls' education is the most powerful investment for our collective future. It states that the ripple effect of positive change occurs when a girl gets an education, this strengthens economies, reduces inequality and creates more opportunities for everyone to succeed.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), together with UNFPA and UNICEF will highlight how COVID- 19 and school closures have led to increases in adolescent pregnancy, due to challenges in accessing sexual and mental health services, including SRH, HIV & GBV services and mental health services and engage on programme interventions that respond to these challenges and vulnerabilities.

Speakers include:

Dr. Agathe Lawson - Officer-in-Charge, UNFPA;

Ms. Tamara Mathebula - Chairperson, Commission for Gender Equality;

Ms. Caroline Grant - Senior Adviser English for Education Systems & Schools Lead, British Council;

Ms. Sonwabise Mzinyathi - Senior Manager: Global Policy and Government Affairs, Global Citizen;

Ms. Sarah Reis- Gender Dynamics Specialist, UNFPA;

Ms. Lebogang Schultz- HIV Specialist, UNICEF.