Uganda's Independence Day

9 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

As Uganda celebrates the 59th anniversary of its independence, it is a pleasure to congratulate all Ugandans on behalf of the people of the United States.

Our two peoples benefit from the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uganda. Our now decades-long cooperation on health has helped bring Uganda to the cusp of controlling the scourge of HIV/AIDS and has significantly reduced deaths and illnesses due to malaria, tuberculosis, and other maladies. Our partnership has also paid major dividends in the fight against COVID-19. As we work together to end the pandemic, we will continue to partner with the Ugandan people to strengthen democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and economic development through expanded bilateral trade and investment.

The United States also appreciates Uganda's commitment to welcoming those fleeing war and persecution. By offering to temporarily host evacuees from Afghanistan, Uganda has shown that its hospitality and generosity extend across the globe. We also value the contribution of highly effective Ugandan peacekeeping forces to efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

On this auspicious day, we look forward to continuing our partnership and cooperation with Uganda for many years to come.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X