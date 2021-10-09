Tanzania: Edelweiss Makes Maiden Flight to Tanzania

Kilimanjaro — Switzerland's leading leisure airline, Edelweiss has on Saturday October 9 launched direct flights to Tanzania landing at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The plane arrived at KIA at 7:40 am, with 270 passengers on board, with 160 passengers disembarked and 110 heading to Zanzibar.

The aircraft was received Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) by two Ministers, Minister of Works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro, and the Swiss Ambassador Tanzania, Didier Chasot.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, said the arrival of the airliner was due to the government's efforts to ensure that they revive tourism, and it was also an indication that Tanzania is safe despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has ravaged economies.

Edelweiss, a sister company of Swiss International Airlines and a member of the Lufthansa Group which boasts to have nearly 25 million customer-base across the World, flies to the most beautiful destinations in the world.

In August Swiss Tanzania's General Manager, Mr. André Bonjour told tour operators that the airline will also have a weekly flight to Zanzibar, but only once a week.

As it stands, Edelweiss Air offers Tanzania's $2.6 billion tourism industry a strategic partnership to achieve its target of attracting five million tourists and generating $6 billion in foreign exchange in 2025.