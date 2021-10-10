Kenya: 'Alone Together' - Is This the End of Sauti Sol?

10 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Award-winning Kenyan pop group Sauti Sol has shocked fans after announcing that they want to pursue solo careers.

The group, currently on their residency tour in the United Kingdom for the first time in two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, made the announcement through an open letter to fans signed by all four members posted on social media.

"This tour is the beginning of our journey being 'Alone-Together'. It is a wonderful journey in which we are self-actualising by showcasing our personal strengths and characters as the artists who came together to form Sauti Sol," the letter reads in part.

"Alone Together" is the mantra we formed to define the unique next chapter as brothers. It ties with our natural progression of self-growth, while still being a single unit."

The new solo pursuit's journey, they say, was conceptualised at the height of the pandemic.

"Alone Together is a child of the pandemic. The result of deep reflections that we experienced as individuals and as a group... Thus each of us shall enter into our alone phase with a single release by December. This shall be followed by the release of full projects."

Though fans predicted this would be end of the group, Sauti Sol insisted they are not disbanding and that they will be realising their next album in May 2022.

