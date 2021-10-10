Malawi: MRA Adjusts Freight Charges for Foreign Goods

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has adjusted upwards the guide values for freight charges for goods imported from different countries across the globe.

In a circular dated October 6, 2021, the public revenue collector's Deputy Commissioner responsible for Business Support (Customs and Excise), Skiviner Mlowoka, said the increase in freight charges was with immediate effect.

Among others, Mlowoka said importers will now be required to pay US$8, 800 for a 20-feet container and US$14, 200 for the 40-feet container.

"All station managers and staff should ensure that the contents of this circular are read, understood and complied with," he said.