Tunisia: Protesters Rally Against Saied's Exceptional Measures

10 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new rally against President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed's exceptional measures started Sunday in Mohamed V avenue, Tunis.

Protesters chanted slogans against parliament freeze. They walked along Mohamed 5 and Jean Jaurès avenues. Their number is estimated in few hundreds at 9:30 am, a security source told TAP.

Heavy police presence was deployed in the vicinity of Habib Bouguiba avenue with access blocked. Main capital entrances were also all cordoned off.

President Kaïs Saïed invoked Article 80 of the constitution on July 25 to freeze the parliament and dismiss the prime minister. The exceptional measures were indefinitely extended on August 24 before the President announced a host of measures on September 22.

