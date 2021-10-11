Nigeria: Popular Hausa Singer, Magajiya Dambatta, Dies At 85

She died at her home in Dambatta.

One of Northern Nigeria's popular Hausa singers, Magajiya Dambatta, has died after a brief illness on Friday in Kano.

Late Ɗanbatta rose to stardom in the late 1970s and 1980s with her popular song 'Soriyal' being instrumental to the enrollment of Northern children to both western and islamic schools in the 70s and 80s.

In December 2018, an appeal fund to support the singer was launched by the Editor-in-Chief of DAILY NIGERIAN newspaper and friends to raise money to help the singer who was blind and at the mercy of alms-begging at her hometown Makoda in Kano State.

According to a note written on the LP of her songs by a former managing director of Radio Kano, Adamu Salihu, one of her advocacy songs helped in boosting school enrolment in the early 70s by over 3,000 pupils In Kano.

Condolences

The President of the Association of Private Universities in Africa, Adamu Gwarzo, a professor, has described the loss of Magajiya Danbatta Makoda as tragic.

Mr Gwarzo, who is also the President of Maryam Abacha American University, a private university in Niger Niger Republic and Kano, also announced the naming of the MAAUN Kano, Faculty of Law Building after the late veteran Northern singer, in addition to honouring her posthumously for her immense contribution to education in Northern Nigeria.

He also said " in honour of Late Magajiya Danbatta and her contribution in education, we resolved to honour her with a Posthumous honorary degree."

Hassan Magayaki, a resident of Kaduna, told our reporter that it was a loss for Northern Nigeria, saying she should be celebrated even in death.

" I was one of those who enjoyed her songs. She motivates young children to go to school in those days through her songs. She never went to school but she sing to encourage young people like us to go to school. Till today I still listen to Danbatta's songs.

Zainab Mamman, said "in Kano, we were very young and my father will be listening to her song. I use to ask him what was she saying and he will tell me she is a great singer. When I grew older I started to listen attentively and it was a massive song. May her soul rest in peace."

Some of the commentators called on new generation singers to also deploy their talents in making songs that will correct the ills in the society.