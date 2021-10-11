Nigeria: Ice Prince Celebrates a Decade of Debut Album Eli

The year 2011 was a great year in the Nigerian music industry. This was the year the koko master, D'Banj was much in the spotlight and headlining Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits Records; Tiwa Savage had sauntered into the industry the previous year with her debut hit single, Kele Kele love; Wizkid had been the poster boy of the music industry and showing the huge potential of a young Nigerian musician; Psquare and MI doing their thing.

In the midst of the industry and activities in 2011, a rapper from Jos, Ice Prince released his debit album, ELI courtesy of Chocolate City record label which he was signed to and helped crafted his career.

Fast forward to 2021, Panshak Zamani, Ice Prince's real name is celebrating a decade of the album that brought him to limelight.

According to Joey Akan from Afobeats Intelligence, Ice Prince has spent a decade making rap 'cool' in Africa and redefining what it means to be 'fly' in hip hop. 10 years after his debut album, he's gearing up for another.

The likes of Ice Prince among others made us appreciate Nigerian music then which was forging it's own identity of a genre of music appreciated and sought after by the Global music world.

Everybody Loves Ice Prince ELI was an album that had three major hit songs namely Oleku, Superstar and Juju. Recall that the Oleku hit had the intro of another talent, Brymo in his hey days with Chocolate City.

After ELI, he released his second album, Fire of Zamani in 2013 and Jos to the World in 2016.

Ice Prince who remains relevant in the industry and made fame with a retinue of international collaboratioms, now use his own record label Super Cool Cats.

Indeed the rapper with 4.1m followers on instagram, can be said to have made hay while the sun shines.