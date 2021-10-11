Sudan: Troika Statement On the Situation in Eastern Sudan

document

The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) strongly supports the efforts of Sudan's government to resolve protests in eastern Sudan which, as the government's October 3 statement highlighted, risk having a serious impact on the country's economy and the well-being of its citizens.

The Troika joins with the civilian-led transitional government in calling for an end to the ongoing blockades of port and transportation infrastructure in eastern Sudan. Political leaders in eastern Sudan should take up their government's offer to address their grievances through meaningful political dialogue rather than engaging in action that serves only to harm the nation's economy. We encourage everyone in the Sudanese government to intensify their efforts to resolve these protests

The Troika fully recognizes the development challenges facing the people of eastern Sudan and is prepared to continue to work in partnership with Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to address such challenges.

While recognizing that this is an internal issue, the Troika urges the international community to support fully the efforts of the Sudanese government to resolve this matter and to end the ongoing blockades.