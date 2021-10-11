Nigeria: Kaduna Govt to Close Down Illegal Nursing Schools

Kaduna State Government has promised to clamp down on unregistered private Schools of Nursing that are being operated by unauthorized bodies and individuals, to safeguard the citizens from quack health personnel.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni who disclosed this, noted that such unregistered schools lack the requisite equipment and staff as well as the authorization of professional bodies to operate.

Dr Baloni made this known at a one day interactive forum organized by the Kaduna Maternal Accountability Mechanism (KADMAM), in collaboration with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

The forum which was also supported by Save the Children International, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) and other development partners, was attended by various stakeholders in the health sector.

The theme of the interactive forum was "Improving Health Care Delivery Through Basic Health Care Provision Fund Implementation".

The commissioner said that government is reviewing "existing laws and working with all the authorities like local governments, education, professional bodies, tax authorities for us to know if actually those operating private schools of health are even qualified and meet the criteria."

"We are having series of meetings with the concerned authorities and professional bodies to check the list of people they accredited and then to cross check with those that have registered with us," she added.

The commissioner also said that the government plans to provide ambulances at Primary Healthcare facilities across the state.

According to her, government will reactivate its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in transporting emergency patients to facilities across the state.