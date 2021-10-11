Ethiopia's Tura, Kenya's Chepngetich Win At Chicago Marathon

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura Abdiwak won the Chicago men's marathon on Sunday and Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich the women's race.

The 24-year-old Tura completed the 42-kilometer course in 2:06:12, beating out American Galen Rupp, who finished close behind with an official time of 02:06:35.

Chepngetich, 27, finished her race in 02:22:31, with Emma Bates of the United States coming in second at 02:24:20.

One of the best-known long-distance races, the Boston Marathon, is set for Monday in the northeastern U.S. city. The coronavirus pandemic caused the race, normally run in April, to be moved to Monday's date.