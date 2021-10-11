Tanzania: PM - Shoddy Projects Won't Be Received

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said all tarmac roads to be constructed in town areas across the country must have street lights and that all incomplete projects won't be received.

He made the statement on Thursday in Liwale District, Lindi region where he refused to inaugurate a 1.2km of tarmac road that was incomplete after lacking street lights.

The road that was constructed by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) at a cost of 989.5m/- is part of the government's plan to construct a 231km stretch from Nangurukuru in Kilwa district to Liwale at a tarmac level.

"Right now, the government has instructed that all road projects in town areas must have street lights; this is a direction that our country is heading to," said the Premier.

Adding, "The government will continue to ensure value for money in every project that is being implemented. We shall also ensure the projects are of higher standard with regards to the signed contract."

Speaking of the 231km of road from Nangurukuru to Liwale, Mr Majaliwa assured the government's commitment to construct it at a tarmac level, for the sake of easing movement of people, goods and services within the two districts.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been issuing money for development projects, and this road is in her plans, she will implement this project accordingly," assured the Prime Minister.

He said, President Samia has approved 1bn/- to be spent on feasibility study and detailed design ahead of the construction of the 231km stretch at tarmac level.

According to him, in an effort to ensure timely completion of the project, the road will be constructed by more than one contractor, noting that this approach has also been applied in other road projects in various parts of the country.

"Our President wants this project to be done within a short period of time and at a higher standard,"' he insisted, adding that more money will be pumped for implementation of development projects to ease provision of social services across the country.

He also asked Tanzanians to continue partying for government leaders and the prevailing national peace, unity and harmony for the greater interest of the country.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport Eng Godfrey Kasekenya said the government will continue to improve infrastructures by ensuring all roads are accessible throughout the year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By doing so, a total of 1.7bn/- has already been spent on maintaining it so that it can be in use in all seasons," he explained.

On his way to Liwale, the Prime Minister made a stop to Kipindimbi, Jinjo, and Zinga Darajani villages, where he issued government clarification on challenges facing local communities.

At the Kipindimbi village, Mr Majaliwa issued a stop order on relocation of villages that have been covered in the new Government Notice (GN) on grounds that they are within the game reserve area.

"I will send a team of ministers to conduct an in-depth analysis on the matter before coming to a conclusion," said the Prime Minister.

He also instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to dispatch more game reserves officers to Kipindimbi to prevent wild animals from entering into the village.

While at the Zinga Darajani village, Mr Majaliwa asked pastoralists to stop grazing their cattle in the farming areas, as part of efforts to end conflicts with farmers.

"Pastoral communities should stop taking their livestock to the farms, more so, no children should be allowed to graze the cattle, instead, the work should be done by adults," he said, insisting on a the need for patents to ensure their children are enrolled in school for the betterment of their future.