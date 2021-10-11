Tanzania: 'Give Space to Students to Discuss About Social Issues'

EDUCATION officers and head teachers in the country have been encouraged to allow in classrooms, discussions and talk about social issues and disasters, so that students are aware and prepared to deal with it if happens.

Bad manners in schools including bullying and sexual abuse can be mitigated within the community, if students have proper understanding on how to overcome and protect themselves.

This advice was given by stakeholders in education sector during discussion after a report on 'Life Skills Training and Monitoring in schools' was unveiled by the Inclusive Education and Life Skills Department- Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, at the Teachers' Centre (TC), Kiembesamaki.

Presenting the 'Life Skills Training and Monitoring Report," the Head of the department MsFatma MbarakHashim said the study, which involved 24 schools including ten in Pemba, shows that there is a need to educate the community and children in schools about life skills.

Life skills are abilities for adaptive and positive behaviour that enable humans to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of life. This concept is also termed as psychosocial competency.

She said the study of life skills and monitoring of students, positive changes were witnessed including reduction in bullying during school hours.

However, she said the report revealed unusual alleged incidents, including the abuse of young students by their older classmates.

MsHashimsaid that her department will extend the training to other schools that have never been involved.

Earlier, opening the conference, the Training Officer from the Department of Teachers' Training in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Mr Mohammed Ali Mohammed, said the focus of the study was to look at how teachers have conveyed the life skills to students.

The one-day workshop brought together head teachers, district education officers as well as some inclusive education advisors from teachers'colleges.