Tanzania: Tasaf Spends 21bn/ - On Poor People in Singida

OVER 21bn/- have been given out as grants to 40,218 beneficiaries since the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) programme started implementing its activities in Singida region in September 2014.

This was revealed by the Tasaf Coordinator for Singida Region, Mr Patrick Kasango when briefing the Media on the overall performance of the programme soon after they concluded visiting various projects belonging to Tasaf beneficiaries.

Mr Kasango said that when the programme started in Singida region seven years ago, 40,218 beneficiaries were identified and registered but after conducting a thorough verification, only 38,116 beneficiaries remained.

"The programme has so far brought immense benefits to the beneficiaries, where some of them have built better houses, have food assurance, send their children to school and others have established income generating projects," he said.

He added, "There were people who were not sure of getting even one meal a day but now with this subsidy, they buy food for the family and invest in small projects. Many of them consider Tasaf as a saviour of their miserable lives. Unfortunately, the programme has to date reached only 282 villages out the 441 in the region."

However, the Tasaf regional chief remarked that despite all these achievements, there was still need for the Fund to start allocating budgets for education and awareness programmes to leaders at various levels in the community, so that they can effectively manage the implementation of the programme and bring more efficiency.

He said that the move should go hand in hand with the government's efforts in increasing extension officers and rural community development officers, so that they can provide professional advice to the beneficiaries, who initiate various projects but fail to manage them.

Head of the Information Unit at Tasaf Headquarters, Ms Zuhura Mdungi said Tasaf was pleased to witness the beneficiaries of the programme striving to make good use of their subsidies by implementing goals they set in getting rid of their abject poverty.

She appealed to the few beneficiaries who think the amount of grant provided was small, to go and learn from their colleagues who have done well in their undertakings by using the same amount of money they claim to be small.