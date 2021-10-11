Tanzania: Expert Calls for Strengthening PPP in Promoting Tourism

AN expert in tourism industry has said that Public Private Partnership (PPP) remains an important aspect in promoting national development agenda, including the blue economy

The Chairman of the Hotel Association Zanzibar (HAZ), Mr Paulo Rosso, made the statement in Nungwi village, Unguja North Region where the association organised a one-day Covid-19 vaccination exercise, in support of the government's efforts to address the pandemic.

He said that the existence of PPP has contributed significantly to the promotion of the tourism industry, particularly after the heavy impact of the sector faced due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Hoteliers commend the government for establishing partnerships with the private sector, which has contributed to the growth of tourism sector," he said.

He said statistics show that despite the Covid-19 epidemic, the tourism industry in the country is still making some headway and they have been receiving tourists from various countries.

Mr Rosso commended the efforts made by the President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi for opening the doors for investors to come and invest in Zanzibar, where he said, the move will help boost the country's economy.

Earlier, employees of some hotels in the region were vaccinated as one of the staffs Ms Beatrice Julius Musomi, said the vaccine would help them get protected from the virus as they are the ones who receive visitors to their hotel.