Zimbabwe: Zina Bracing for Pent Series

AS the Pent Series and African Championships get closer, Zimbabwe Netball Association president, Letitia Chipandu, says they want the Gems to take part in both competitions.

The events are scheduled for Namibia, between the end of this month and November, starting with the Pent Series.

It's close to two years, since the Gems last played a competitive game, at the African Championships hosted by South Africa, in October 2019.

The team are expected to get into camp soon.

Some of the players took part in the Premier Netball League tournament last month.

But, still the technical team, and the players, have a lot of work to do, when they finally get into camp.

"We need to maintain our ranking, and to improve our ranking from position 12 (in the world)," said Chipandu.

"Ranking comes with participation, so, this is a do-or-die situation, and it's also part of the preparations, for the World Cup qualifiers.

"There has been recruitment of new blood into the team." The World Cup qualifiers are expected to take place next year.

South Africa will host the 2023 World Cup.

Zimbabwe will be pushing for qualification, after an incredible performance at the previous edition, in 2019, when they made their maiden appearance.

However, for now, the focus would be on ensuring the team were prepared for the upcoming assignments, after a long break.

Although the coaches tried to keep the players fit, through online programmes, it will take some work, to have everyone, on the same level.

Other countries like South Africa, who are expected to compete at the African Championships, resumed their activities early.

"It's a great opportunity to go to the Pent Series, then the Africa Championships, a great feeling for the girls, they have been absent from playing, for almost two years.

"But, I am very confident, a lot of the girls remained in shape, training on their own, like we saw at the PNL tournament," said Chipandu. The national association are also looking at fielding the Under-18 team at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games, in Maseru, Lesotho, in December.