Zimbabwe: Four Die, 14 Injured in Crash

11 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Four people perished on the spot while 14 others sustained injuries after a head-on collision involving an Inter Africa bus and a Nissan Hardbody truck along the Roy-Ndanga highway yesterday afternoon.

The bus was heading to Chiredzi while the truck was going the opposite direction when the crash occurred in the Danda area in Ndanga.

All the people who died were in the truck. However, it could not be established how many people were in both the truck and bus.

The injured were taken to Ndanga District Hospital. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said names of the deceased will be released today.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X