Zimbabwe: Dz High 2 Protege Secures Professional Contract

A 17-year-old Dzivaresekwa High 2 Form 4 student, Munashe Chiyangwa, has signed her first professional netball contract with Malawi top-flight team, Kukoma Netball Club.

Chiyangwa, who is currently preparing for her Ordinary Level final examinations, currently turns out for ASSFA Academy, where she is the captain.

"It is still to sink in my mind that I have, indeed, been taken on board by the team in Malawi," she said.

"I was playing netball, both at the academy and at school, just to keep me fit and I never thought that one day it would come to this.

"I would like to thank God, for the amazing grace. "At the moment, I am feeling a bit of pressure, since I am also preparing to write my Ordinary Level examinations.

"I have to balance the two.

"I am going to play in Malawi, not just for the first time, but it would be my first time playing the game at a professional level, and you know what I am talking about, that pressure, that weight you feel on your shoulders.

"I am actually pushing my academic work more for I know more gates will be opened if I do well."

Chiyangwa said she now harbours ambitions of playing for the Gems and she could be drafted, as soon as she establishes herself, in Malawi.

"I have always been an athlete and I have won several accolades on the track," she said.

"I always love the sport and I am not going to retire anytime soon.

"I will try and push in that respect and I hope one day I will also represent the country in athletics.