Zimbabwe: Sanctions - Zim's Economic Nemesis

As Zimbabwe lines up activities to mark the third successive year of the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Day supported by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the impending visit of the United Nations (UN) special rapporteur, Alena Douhan to the country to assess the impact of sanctions is something Zimbabwe was waiting for with bated breaths.

It could have taken decades for the world body to hear Zimbabwe's plea, but the visit affords some impatient sections of the indigenes that had lost hope that something is finally going to give.

What more is there to assess with regards to impact that sanctions have had on the country when the economy speaks for itself since the imposition of the so-called 'targeted' sanctions.

For the economy is the backbone of any country's well-being and ability to extend adequate social services to its citizenry. While those who imposed sanctions argue that they are targeted only on a few individuals, their impact is clearly being felt throughout the whole economy, and of course our very right to social services, food, water, security, shelter, jobs, education, among other things.

Since the purpose of the UN rapporteur is to examine, in the spirit of cooperation and dialogue, whether, and to what extent the adoption, maintenance or implementation of unilateral sanctions impeded the full realisation of the rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments, then there is need to unpack the devastating impact that Zimbabwe has been subjected to over the years.

The Zimbabwean Government has been reeling under unilateral sanctions from Western countries led by the United States (US), Britain and the European Union (EU).

The United States' Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) has ensured that international financial institutions shun giving the country any funding.

The devastating effects that sanctions have had on the country's business environment, remains the key drivers of the economic and human rights malaise in the country. For any company under sanctions, opportunities for expansion are limited.

Access to long term finance is limited. And then there is un-competitiveness and the rest becomes a destructive cycle at which sanctions are at the centre.

The biggest effects of sanctions were felt by industries since they made investors cognisant of the fact that the country was a risk destination.

Companies such as Chemplex were permanently impaired, ZimPhos has since failed to retool, ZB Bank, Agribank, Almin Metal Industries, Motec Holdings, Allied Insurance Company, Sunway City, among many others have felt the negative impact of the illegal restrictions.

Realising the devastating effects of sanctions, the business world even threw its weight behind Government's call against illegal sanctions as they aim to revive the country's economic prospects.

It's sad that most of these sanctions and restrictions are said to be aimed at resolving conflicts, protecting human rights and the rule of law, as well as to promote the democratic values.

On the contrary, the sanctions have had totally different results than their "intention."

High inflation rate and poor economic performance characterised the country since 2000, leading to most Zimbabweans turning to informal employment due to a high unemployment rate, as well as migration to other countries, in search of greener pastures.

So, if indeed these sanctions were targeted then how come the targeted seem to be least affected.

How do we justify the untold suffering that the ordinary person has been subjected to due to the sanctions, when a drive in any part of the country tells of the burden ordinary people have been carrying? The economy sadly does not segregate between the targeted and the ordinary citizen.

Studies have proved that the creation of adverse conditions by sanctions, have over the past given rise to uprisings, causes panic among the people and generate social tensions, all emanating from a poor economy, a situation the West intended for the country despite obvious infringement on people's human rights.

As the UN, there is need to assess what happened to the right to being born free and equal, if other countries are going to be forced to play by the dictates of one super power.

These economic sanctions are obviously being used to promote the full range of American foreign policy objectives, more than anything else.

All too often sanctions turn out to be little more than expressions of US preferences that hurt Zimbabwe's economy and plunge the common Zimbabweans in a pool of untold suffering and human rights abuse.

The ouster of Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953 for nationalising the Iranian oil industry, which had previously been operated by British companies is another vivid example of the excesses of super powers. Likewise, Zimbabwe fell prey to such viciousness due to its land reform programme.

With these historical perspectives in mind, Zimbabwe authorities wait to see how this visit will pan out. But thankfully, Zimbabwe has so far devised a workable route out of the American-sponsored misery.

Buoyed by the strong relations with the world's second largest economy, China; prudent management of available national resources; a sustained blitz against corruption as well as acceleration of investor recruitment; increasing manufacturing sector activity and ramping up mining activities in the extractive industry, Zimbabwe is poised for supersonic growth.

The UN clearly needs not to be reminded that as a country we can do more and better if SANCTIONS GO!