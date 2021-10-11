Zimbabwe: In Pictures - Mazowe South's SAS Mine Disaster Kill 8

11 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Police Friday afternoon retrieved dismembered bodies of one Zimbabwean and six Chinese nationals killed in two oxygen tanks explosions at Chinese owned SAS mine in Lowdale, Mazowe south.

NewZimbabwe.com visited the nickel mine plant where the disaster took place.

Local villagers swarmed the mine as they observed police operations, other government officials, including Environmental Management Agency (EMA) carried out their investigations.

Mazowe South legislator, Fortune Chasi, and Zimbabwe National Army from the presidential guard were also at the scene.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X