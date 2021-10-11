Zimbabwe: In Pictures - Mazowe South's SAS Mine Disaster Kill 8

Police Friday afternoon retrieved dismembered bodies of one Zimbabwean and six Chinese nationals killed in two oxygen tanks explosions at Chinese owned SAS mine in Lowdale, Mazowe south.

NewZimbabwe.com visited the nickel mine plant where the disaster took place.

Local villagers swarmed the mine as they observed police operations, other government officials, including Environmental Management Agency (EMA) carried out their investigations.

Mazowe South legislator, Fortune Chasi, and Zimbabwe National Army from the presidential guard were also at the scene.