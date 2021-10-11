Tanzania: Tz Mines On Track for Production Guidance

TANZANIA has continued to reap the benefits of massive investments put in place by the Barrick Gold Corporation since taking over operational control of Acacia in 2019.

Speaking to the media at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine site in Shinyanga on Sunday, the com- pany's president and Executive Mark Bristow said Barrick has posted total in-country invest- ment amounted to 1,263 billion US dollars since September 2019, when it took over opera- tional control of Acacia.

Of the amount, Bristow said, the company has spent 609 million US dollars, which is 48 per cent for payment of goods and services rendered by locally registered companies.

Another 39 per cent of the amount, which is 496 million US dollars, was spent in activi- ties related to taxes, royalties and levies, while 118 million US dollars (10 per cent) was spent for salaries.

He said Barrick Gold Cor- poration's Tanzanian mines, North Mara and Bulyanhulu, are both set to meet their 2021 production targets as well as to replace depleted reserves through brownfields exploration.

Elaborating, Bristow said the production ramp up at Bulyanhulu was gaining momentum with plant performance ahead of expectations and recoveries at a consistent rate of 93 per cent.

An 11 per cent increase in ton- nage was driven partly by an investment in three new fully automated loaders and three ad- ditional drills.

Successful conversion and optimization of mineral resources in the upper portion of Deep West has been completed and expected to add significant mineral reserves to the asset base, unlocking further value in the mine plan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with its long- term commitment to Tanzania, Barrick has also secured exploration targets elsewhere within Bulyanjulu's mining licence.

Still at Bulyanhulu, a world class analytical photon assay laboratory - the first of its kind in Africa and in Barrick's global operations has been commissioned.

This new technique delivers faster, safer and more accurate analysis of gold, silver and complementary elements.

This system provides an environmentally friendly, chemical-free, more sustainable replacement for traditional fire assay methods, significantly reducing CO2 emmissions and hazardous waste.

A new crusher was also commissioned and is being optimised to support increasing production.

At North Mara, the commisioning of a brine treatment plant is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year as part of Barrick's successful drive to eliminate the mine's historical environmental issues.

This has also included a new water treatment plant and an upgraded tailings facility.

During the past quarter the mine's Goko- na underground operations was connected to the national power grid, which will cut its diesel consumption by 43 per cent.

North Mara's two open pits have been redesigned and integrated with the underground mine.