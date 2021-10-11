Tanzania: Samia Raises Red Flag, Demands Audit On Projects Funds

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan affirmed on Sunday that the government is going to do auditing on all funds spent on major projects, to establish if value for money was observed during construction and engineering works. Clocking six months in reign, the Head of State said her leadership will continue to implement several major devel- opment projects in different sec- tors including transport, water, health, fisheries, energy with billions of shillings being chan- neled to fund the constructions.

"The government is prepared to audit all funds used for implementing major projects to establish value for money,"

President Samia stated on Sunday at an event to launch Socio-eco- nomic Response Plan (TCRP).

The plan entails to explain how the country will spend 1.3tri/- the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported scheme including related development programmes for prosperity and fight against Covid-19 pan- demic.

In order to ensure the proj- ects meet value for money, the government is prepared to do auditing on all funds used for implementing key projects countrywide, construction and engineering of the projects

"The strategic projects are our heritage from our former President, the late John Magu- fuli, all projects are well being implemented," she stated in Dodoma.

For instance, she said in the past six months her government has continued constructing the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) where Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section has been completed by 93 per cent and Morogoro- Makutupora completed by 70 per cent as well as constructing Mwanza Isaka section where 1.3tri/- has been spent.

At a colourful event, the president directed all District Executive Directors, District and Regional Commissioners to make sure that the projects were timely implemented and value for money observed.

Elaborating, she directed that there should be district and regional committees, which will be keeping eyes on how the money was being spent, adding that the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa would lead the na- tional committee on their implementations.

Equally, President Samia tasked the Controller and Audi- tor General (CAG) and the In- ternal General Auditor to make sure that they conduct audit of the projects, directing that who- ever would embezzle the money would face the music.

"I won't spare anybody, whoever will chop any shilling from this money and whoever will do that will know that my skin color is not brown just as many of you might think," she raised a red flag.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the Head of State asked the parliamentary committees to trace all the proj- ects which will be implemented by making frequent visits on the sites in order to see if value for money was being considered.

In order to fast track the implementation of the projects, the president directed that be- cause they will be implemented within nine months, tendering processes for contractors should opt for single source during bidding processes, directing the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) also to opt for single source procurement system.

On his part, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the nationals recognize and value President's Samia work since projects in education, health, water, agriculture and infrastructures were ongoing professionally.

"My fellow ministers, Permanent Secretaries, regional and district commissioners I assure you that any amount of money will be effectively monitored, we will ensure value for money in order to meet intended pur- pose," he pointed out.