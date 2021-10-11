Tanzania: Brave Stars Regain Group J Helmi

TAIFA Stars regained Group J helm after a sweet 1-0 victory over Benin in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cotonou, on Sunday.

It was a vital and unique victory as Taifa Stars shattered Benin's unbeatable jinx whenever the teams met com- petitively.

Stars back in 2014 won at home 4-1 in international friendly.

Taifa Stars went to Benin targeting to revenge for the 1-0 loss they suffered to the Squirrels in their third match of the qualifiers.

It was perfect and very productive revenge at Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou since it elevated Taifa Stars back to the group J helm with Seven points the same as Benin but the goal netted by Simon Msuva was enough to ensure three points for Taifa Stars in a second leg world cup qualifying match against the host Benin.

The Wydad Casablanca striker found the back of the net in six minutes to secure three important points to Taifa Stars and they are now topping group J with seven points, the same with Benin but boosted by the advantage of scoring many goals.

In Sunday's game Taifa Stars head coach Kim Poulsen made two changes from the squad that started in Dar es Salaam with Simba's powerful defender Kennedy Juma and his compatriot Denis Kibu entering into the first team to replace Mzamiru Yasin who was saving the two yellow card ban and assistant skipper John Bocco who didn't play the match at all.

It was an open game as both sides fought to secure an opener but it was Taifa Stars who were dominant particularly in the first half and this earned them an early goal from Simon Msuva who beat two defenders before unleashing a powerful shot to find the back of the net in sixth min- ute.

Msuva goal followed by brilliant performance from Taifa Stars pushed the hosts in their side in large part of the first half but couldn't add another goal as they finished the first half with 1-0 win.

Second half saw Taifa Stars Danish coach Kim Poulsen change tactical approach as his team chose to sit back and denied Benin a chance to make penetration passes and this added pressure on Taifa Stars forcing them to clear many dangers directed to their goal by Benin attackers.

In 50th, 53rd, 58th, 59th and 62nd minutes Taifa Stars endured pressure from Benin only to be saved by goalkeeper Aishi Manula who was in great form Sunday.

The pressure mounted high on Taifa Stars after their midfield talisman Feisal Salum received a yellow card for fouling a Benin player adding up to cards in the side as Novatus Dismas earlier also received a yellow card.

The yellow card to Feisal Salum forced Kim Poulsen to make substitutions as he put in the bench Young Africans midfielder and Zawadi Mauya came into his place then Abdul Suleiman came in for Simon Msuva and Reliant Lusajo replaced Kibu Dennis.

The changes gave a little bit of breath to Taifa Stars and they were close to scoring a second goal through skipper Mbwana Samatta who showed strong performance but his strike was denied by Benin goal keeper in 77th minute.

To counter the Benin high balls attack in the dying minutes Kim put in Charles Manyama in place of attacker Abdul Suleiman.

The Azam towering defender added a number of defenders on Taifa Stars and did his best to combat most high balls attacks from Benin.