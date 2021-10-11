Tanzania: Respect, Implement Court Decisions - Ndugai Appeals

THE Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, has appealed to government officials and the general public to respect and implement court decisions in order to complete the process of justice provided.

He made such an appeal recently at a ceremony to inaugurate the Kibaigwa Primary Court, a function which was graced by the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma and attended by various government, judicial and parliamentary officials.

Mr Ndugai, who is a Member of Parliament for Kongwa Constituency, where the mod- ern primary court has been built, said that the Judiciary of Tanzania has been fulfilling its constitutional mandate of pro- viding justice to the people in a reasonable manner.

"(But) it becomes an issue during execution of justice pro- vided. The court has completed its justice process by ruling in favour of a certain person that this house belongs to this one... that these herds of cattle were illegally taken from this person, and thus should be returned. "Now, how to get those herds of cattle is an issue. I appeal to all government officials, let us all respect court decisions so that the justice process is complete," he said.

He noted that in the next two weeks they would visit a place along with the Parliamentary Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs, where the Court has finalized its pro- cess, but the citizens involved were still crying for their right that has not been implemented.

The Speaker stressed, therefore, the loser must respect the decision once the Court has completed the justice process, otherwise the aggrieved persons should follow the avail- able procedure of appeal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Speaker Ndugai, the Kibaigwa Primary Court has been constructed to administer justice, thus it was the duty of the people to pray for all judicial officers, includ- ing the Chief Justice, Court of Appeal Justices, High Court Judges and all others dealing with justice issues.

"Administering justice, my brothers and sisters, is an issue. Anyone involved in dispens- ing justice should be placed in the hands of God. I request religious leaders and all of us to remember to pray for those administering justice. Let the widow have her rights, the poor get his rights, the right person should have his rights," he said.

Mr Ndugai also used the occasion to reiterate the posi- tion of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania that it would not interfere with functions of the Tanzanian Judiciary and that the Assembly would continue enacting good and enforceable laws that govern the country.

"We do not want to interfere with the judiciary, nor intervene and will do our utmost to ensure that we adhere to that position," he said.