Tanzania: CRDB Boss Scoops CEO of the Year Award

MANAGING Director of the CRDB, Abdulmajid Nsekela, has scooped a prestigious award of CEO of the year in an event held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The annual award is given by the Eastern Star Consulting Group which recognises the top 100 executives in the country.

Minister for Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo said after handing over the CEO of the Year award to Mr Nsekela that, "We (government) are very proud of him (Nsekela because he has successfully fit in Dr Charles Kimei's shoes,". After receiving an award, Mr Nsekela remarked: "It might be difficult to say after having been awarded.

This award is exceptional but there must be reasons and people behind it." "The CRDB would not have been what it is today but because of stakeholders, they have trusted the bank, so we also dedicate it to our stakeholders," he said.

Managing Director of the Eastern Star Consulting Group, Deogratius John, who organised the event said the company found it important to recognize people for their outstanding work, noting that 100 top executives were recognized.

"We are planning to make the next year's top 100 executive list more improved with additional number people to award and more categories will be added," he said.

The CEO of the Year award went along with other categories including the Chief Human Resource Officer of the year (CHRO) and Chief of Finance Officer (CFO) of the year which went to Mr Fredrick Shekanabo.

Ms Christina Manyenye of the KCB emerged as Chief Commercial Officer of the Year while the Chief Operations Officer award went to Mr Jared Awandu of the Icea Lion Insurance.