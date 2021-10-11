Tanzania: Taifa Stars Beat Benin Away to Revive World Cup Hopes

10 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania national football team -Taifa Stars has on Sunday October 10 revived hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals after defeating Benin 1- 0 in Cotonou.

The solitary strike by Simon Msuva in the Seventh minute was enough for Taifa Stars to regain leadership of Group J with 7 points after they had lost to the West Africans at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium four days ago.

Stars could have registered a better score line but Captain Mbwana Samatta failed to convert from close range in the dying embers of the game.

Taifa Stars next outing is on November 11 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Dar es Salaam before facing Madagascar on November 14.

Elsewhere in East Africa Uganda beat neighbours Rwanda in Kampala by 1-0, after the first duel had ended with a similar score line in Kigali on Wednesday in favour of the Cranes.

In Nairobi, Harambe Stars had very little to show on their home turf after they fell to Mali courtesy of a 55th minute strike by Ibrahim Kone leaving the Kenyans with very slim chances of qualifying for the next stage of the qualifiers.

