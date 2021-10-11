Uganda: NRM Calls for Consensus in Picking Local Council Executives

10 October 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM political party has called upon its members at local councils to first consider consensus while choosing the party's executive members before opting for elections.

In a letter seen by URN written to all NRM district election officers, the party Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi said voting should only be considered where consensus fails.

"As is the case with all internal party electoral processes, take note that you are in charge of these elections in your respective districts," Tanga's letter reads in part." However, consensus should be encouraged and only in the event that it fails should you subject the process to a vote. Be reminded that the mode of voting is by lining up behind a candidate of one's choice."

In the multiparty dispensation that Uganda is current embracing, all political parties with representation at different levels of leadership are free to form caucuses where they agree on issues before they are debated by all members of a particular council.

At parliamentary level, the party has already chosen its leaders with Thomas Tayebwa as the government chief whip and effectively the NRM caucus chairperson. The local governments to fill executive members positions are districts, cities, municipalities, divisions and sub counties.

In the 2021 general elections, the NRM party swept majority seats at national and local governments across the country.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X