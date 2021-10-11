Kenya Cross Country Legend Macharinyang Found Dead in West Pokot

The lifeless body of veteran cross country runner Hosea Mwok Macharinyang has been found hanging by a rope in a store at the family home in Murkwijit village, West Pokot County.

Confirming the incident, West Pokot Sub County Commissioner Kennedy Lunalo said family members found the body of the athlete hanging by a rope inside a store used for keeping livestock feeds on Saturday.

"The area assistant chief and the officer in charge of Murkwijit Police Post arrived at the scene and confirmed the incident. No suicide note was found with him," Lunalo said.

Family members and neighbours were in shock following the discovery of the body which was dangling from a rope tied to the neck.

Macharinyang specialised in the 10,000 meters races, and cross country running. He represented Kenya in five editions of the World Cross Country Championships, winning the team title with Kenya three times from 2006 to 2008.

He is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time. Two mobile phones were recovered from the pockets of the athletes, who had spent the whole day herding cattle in the fields.

Lunalo said the body has been moved to the mortuary at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

Lunalo said that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the death .