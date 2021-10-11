Tunisia: Fill Rate of Dams in Beja Down 70 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of dams in Beja edged down 70%, Head of the Local Agricultural Development Authority in Beja Abdelarouf Jaziri told TAP.

The quantities of stored water in the largest dam in Tunisia, the Sidi Sallem dam, for example, are currently estimated at 99 million m3 for a total capacity of more than 700 million m3, the official said.

The fill rate of the governorate's dams has reached one billion 400 million m3 in 2020 and 2021 , the same source added, specifying that the average annual fill rate of the region's dams is 1 billion 800 million m3.