Liberia: CDC Leadership to Hold Meeting to Address Concerns of Constituent Members

Monrovia — The leadership of the coalition for Democratic Change has acknowledged concerns raised by two of its constituent parties, the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) regarding being left out of decision-making in the Coalition.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of CDC, Mulbah Morlu, the leadership of the Coalition has scheduled a National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2Pm at the National Headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

"In furtherance of the Coalition's strategic objectives, the Saturday meeting will be expanded to incorporate discussions on matters significant to the party's short and longterm goals," the statement indicated.

This week, the LPDP and the NPP issued statements expressing their dismay over the manner in which whatthey termed as unilateral decisions being taken by a single party (Weah's Congress for Democratic Change) within their political marriage.

"This must go forth that going forward, we will no longer sit idly and allow decisions that affect us to be unilaterally taken by any single party, whether it is the Congress for Democratic Change is or the National Patriotic Party and then sleep on it all in the name of exercising maturity," an LPDP statement signed by its political leader J. Alex Tyler indicated.