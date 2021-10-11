Liberia: EU Ambassador Retracts Statement That 'Monrovia Is a Dirty City' - Full Statement

This Tuesday morning at the Monrovia City Forum on Solid Waste Management, I shared in my public remarks some impressions on the situation of waste collection in the city that I have felt since my arrival in Liberia a year ago.

These comments were meant as a wake-up call to Monrovians to change their practices of littering and to improve the waste management system that is financially supported by the European Union and implemented by the city, community-based enterprises and SMEs and other stakeholders.

In no way were my remarks intended to disparage anyone or to affect the reputation of the beautiful capital city of Liberia. In no way was my intention to take a political stance that would be absolutely contrary to my ethics and mission as a diplomat.

I sincerely apologize to the Government of Liberia and anyone feeling misrepresented by these remarks and I willingly retract the exaggerated wording that I used.

I confirm my engagement and that of the European Union on the side of the City of Monrovia and the Government of Liberia to improve the lives of the citizens of the capital city and of all Liberians.

Laurent Delahousse

Ambassador, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia