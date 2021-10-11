Liberia: Traditional Chiefs Risk Senate Inquiry

Following detention of Church leaders, members

Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf and the head of Liberia Traditional Chiefs and Elder Council, Chief Zanzan Karwor risk a Senate inquiry here over reported traditional intimidation carried out in Bong County where Pastors and Church members have been captured and detained by a country devil for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bong County Senator Prince Morye told local broadcaster OK FM 99.5 Thursday, 7 October 2021 that he is doing a formal communication to the Plenary of the Liberian Senate requesting it to invite Minister Sirleaf and Chief Karwor to provide an explanation on the "cultural intimidation" that is currently tearing Bong County apart.

Earlier on Wednesday, 6 October 2021, several members of the Saint Assembly Ministries International, whose Pastors and Church members were captured by the country devil, stormed the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Monrovia in a peaceful prayer gathering.

The protesters called on the Minister of Internal Affairs who had oversight on traditional practices in the country, and other relevant authorities at the Ministry to immediately release the Pastors and the Church members who were forcefully taken into a Zoe bush for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The protesters lamented that their pastors along with their wives and several members were arrested Tuesday, 5 October by a country devil and traditional leaders and taken into a Zoe bush.

According to them, their clergies and Church members have been undergoing torture and inhumane treatment at the hands of the traditional people in the Zoe bush in Gbartala.

Among those forcefully taken into the Zoe bush by the traditional folks include breastfeeding mothers and their children, and boys and girls, among others, for taking the good news of Jesus Christ to Gbartala.

The secular West African nation Liberia has a dominant Christian population compared to other religions, but in some quarters of the country, traditional people are firm on deep traditional practices that do not welcome the Christian gospel to date.

Meanwhile, Senator Moye said the Ministry of Internal Affairs headed by Mr.Sirleaf with counsel supervision from Chief Karwor has allegedly commercialized the tradition of the county, thereby resulting in cultural intimidation.

Senator Moyer noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has constructed bush schools and Zoe bush all over Bong County without his concern and the concern of other leaders, adding that young children were being forcefully initiated into the traditional society.

Moye complained that the situation is causing serious conflict in the county, and he is concerned that it will escalate if attention is not given.

He stated that children are currently living in fear without safety because they can be arrested at any time and taken into the Zoe bush by the devil for initiation.

He said academic schools are about to open next month, and the bush school and Zoe bus are there catching people's children, taking them into bushes despite an existing law prohibiting the traditional leaders from doing that during the school period.

"How can you have bush schools all over the county very close to the road? This bush school is our tradition and they need to be far away from town. Catching young children who are on the main street and forcefully initiating them into society is wrong," said Senator Moye.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be held accountable for whatever conflict that will happen in the county, adding that he has told Chief Karwor and Minister Sirleaf about this so many times.

He condemned the situation involving the Zoe and the Saint Assembly Ministries International Church Pastors and members who are being detained by a country devil.

"How can you go into the Church and have Pastors and members along with their wives and babies arrested by the country devil? This is unlawful because our Constitution doesn't support that. We have to be tolerant to each religion and respect each other," said Mr. Moye.

According to him, before there were respectable traditional leaders in the county that held the tradition in high esteem, but since they stop giving money to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Chief Karwor from the little graduation fees and other activities from children who are graduating from the bush school, they were downside and partisans were appointed to those positions.

"I'm calling on the Government of Liberia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to stop what they are doing in Bong County. They are causing conflict in the county. People are no longer safe because bush schools are no longer far from the main street," Moye continued.