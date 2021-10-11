Liberia - Let Sudue Resign

Opposition makes demands over reported deaths

Liberia: Opposition Vision for Liberian Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe is demanding Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General Col. Patrick T. Sudue's immediate resignation over his alleged inability to discharge the duties of the police chief and to govern the security affairs of the country.

"But knowing the technical know - how to discharge the responsibility that is associated with that position, Patrick Sudue does not know it. He needs to free this government, let him resign," Dr. Whapoe said Thursday, 7 October 2021 on Joy FM 101.5 in Monrovia.

Dr. Whapoe accused Col. Sudue of allegedly being the main person that is damaging the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government, saying there's no reason that he should be Police Inspector General here because he doesn't know what he's doing.

Whapoe's comments on Thursday were a response to Col. Sudue's recent assertions on state broadcaster ELBC blaming the opposition community here for allegedly spreading fake news surrounding reports of ritualistic killings in the country.

Sudue and his team of police officials claimed during their radio appearance that what was being reported in the country as ritualistic killings was actually scare tactics by unscrupulous individuals and opposition politicians.

But Dr. Whapoe argued that Col. Sudue's suggestion that reports of people being killed is fake and that it is the doing of the opposition to damage the government means that the police chief knows who is doing harm in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If it is the opposition, why the Police Director ... as a principal investigator in the country, why can't he go to that particular opposition that is instigating these mayhem in the country that Liberians are losting their lives so he can bring them to justice?" Dr. Whapoe wondered.

"If it is the opposition that is killing the people let him identify that opposition to bring them to justice because that is not our interest," he added.

Whapoe suggested that by Col. Sudue allowing the particular opposition who is allegedly involved in the mayhem to go free makes him liable to answer to the Liberian people.

The VOLT political leader noted that being in the police force and knowing what you're doing are two different things, claiming that one can get in the police force maybe by some contacts.

He believes that when Col. Sudue resigns, President George Manneh Weah will look for somebody competent to head the Liberia National Police and do better than Sudue.

He alleged that what he thinks Col. Sudue knows best is to collect his salary, saying the police chief does not know how to govern the security affairs of this country.

"You see citizens dying, these are the same people they will go after to vote for their president tomorrow," he noted.

Dr. Whapoe lamented that you have a country in which on a daily basis a citizen has to die and it is leading to demonstrations by those aggrieved.