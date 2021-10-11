Liberia: GAC Boss Addresses Students in Buchanan

Liberia's Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson Wednesday, October 6, 2021, addressed a cross-section of students in Grand Bassa County at a Career Day Seminar held on the Fair Ground of Buchanan.

The One-day event, under the office of Grand Bassa Senator Jonathan Kaipay, brought together hundreds of students from across Grand Bassa County.

At the same time, Auditor General P Garswa Jackson has hosted the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia, Amb Niels Scott in continuation of his Stakeholders engagements.

According to the GAC, during the meeting AG Jackson, through a PowerPoint presentation, provided an insight into the Commission to Amb. Scott with a concentration on its structure, mandate, and challenges affecting operations as a supreme audit institution.

Some of the challenges highlighted in the presentation include low budgetary support, lack of financial reporting & documentation in Government; Compliance with laws & implementation of audit recommendations, as well as Logistical inadequacies, among others.

In response, Ambassador Scott expressed his organization's commitment to working with the GAC to ensure that the fight against corruption is fully supported. Monday's meeting brings to four the number of engagements held by Auditor General Jackson.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/u-s-ambassador-visits-gac/ Press Release