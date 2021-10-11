Liberia: LLA Holds Seminar On Women's Rights to Land

8 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA) is conducting a three-day seminar on the rights of Liberian women to own land in the country.

The seminar, funded by the Swedish Mapping and Cadastro and Land Registration Authority, is aimed at training participants on women's rights to land and properties owned.

The Acting Coordinator of the Gender Unit at the LLA Madam Olivia David said the seminar will address and erase the negative mindset that women do not have the right to own land in Liberia.

Madam David spoke Wednesday, October 6, in an interview shortly after the opening ceremony held at a local hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia.

She said the deliberation will focus on national and international legal instruments that promote and protect the rights of women to land and property.

Also being discussed are the promotion of gender and women's land rights and gender-based violence, causes, and impact.

Madam David added the participants who are all LLA employees were drawn from the 15 counties of Liberia.

She pointed out that Liberian women have been marginalized over the years about land-related issues based on custom and traditional practices.

She said creating awareness and providing sensitive education on the rights of Liberian women's land ownership will go a long way to preventing women and children whose rights to land have been denied over the years.

Madam David emphasized that the LLA will embark on a major awareness campaign across the nation to ensure that women actively participate in the process of addressing misconceptions leading to their denial of land ownership.

