Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Winner of 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

11 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday congratulated the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, a former lecturer in Bayero University Kano.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said all forms of race-related vices and injustices had no place in modern history given the ignoble experiences of Africans and people of African descent in the past.

He saluted the bold African voices using the arts, music, literature and sports to stress that the "world is better when we treat one another with dignity and respect".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X