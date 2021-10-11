Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Winner of 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday congratulated the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, a former lecturer in Bayero University Kano.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said all forms of race-related vices and injustices had no place in modern history given the ignoble experiences of Africans and people of African descent in the past.

He saluted the bold African voices using the arts, music, literature and sports to stress that the "world is better when we treat one another with dignity and respect".